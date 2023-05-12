INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita is warning non-profit organizations and churches to be aware of a possible increase in the number of cyber attacks targeting them.

On April 30, Our Sunday Visitor, a publishing company in Huntington, was hit with a ransomware attack one day after a megachurch in South Carolina was attacked.

“Hackers regularly carry out attacks on companies and governmental offices,” Attorney General Rokita said. “Now, though, we’re seeing signs that cybercriminals are expanding their lists of targets.”

Attorney General Rokita offered the following tips:

Be on alert for communications with dangerous attachments or fraudulent links.

Always verify the email addresses of those who send you emails.

Don’t reveal personal or financial information via email or text message.

Encourage regular and updated cyberattack training for organizations’ employees, members and volunteers.

Ensure that your organization has updated appropriate software patches and that it monitors current schemes and scams by hackers.

Avoid using gift cards, money orders or cryptocurrency to conduct transactions or regular organization business.

For more information, go to in.gov/attorneygeneral/