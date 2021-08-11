Attorney General responds to school mask mandates

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Following Fort Wayne Community School’s announcement on Monday, making masks mandatory for the upcoming school year, Indiana’s Attorney General, Todd Rokita, released the following statement:

“Schools have broad legal authority to set the standards for safety in schools. We are monitoring these developments. Hoosiers want to see commonsense policies based on real data and real science. They want to see consistency, and they want their personal liberties respected and protected. There is no better advocate for Indiana’s children than their parents – and that’s especially true when it comes to personal medical decisions. That’s why we released the Parents Bill of Rights, which empowers parents to exercise a voice with respect to their children’s education.“ Todd Rokita, Indiana Attorney General

As of now, East Allen County Schools, Northwest Allen County Schools and Southwest Allen County Schools are mask-optional.