Attorney General Hill to update public on Klopfer investigation

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill will update the investigation into over 2,200 fetuses found in the home of a former Fort Wayne doctor.

Last month, Hill said the remains found in Dr. Ulrich Klopfer’s Illinois home are from abortions done between 2000 and 2002. Klopfer had clinics in Gary, South Bend, and Fort Wayne.

Hill is promising dignity and respect for the remains. He says they will be transported back to Indiana and given a proper burial.

Hill’s press conference is scheduled for Thursday morning at 11:00 a.m. in South Bend. We will stream the press conference on our Live Events Streaming page as well as providing a recap.