Attorney general defends governor’s mask order power in response to Yergy’s lawsuit

FILE – In this Jan. 11, 2021 file photo, Indiana’s attorney general Todd Rokita speaks, in Indianapolis. The state attorney general’s office offered a vigorous defense of the governor’s emergency powers in response to an Indiana restaurant’s lawsuit that challenges Gov. Eric Holcomb’s executive order requiring masks to be worn in restaurants around Indiana. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s attorney general’s is vigorously defending Gov. Eric Holcomb’s emergency powers in response to a restaurant’s lawsuit challenging his order that masks must be worn inside restaurants to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

The court filing by Yergy’s State Road BBQ LLC in Bluffton filed a suit in December after it was shut down for violating face-covering requirements and capacity limits.

The lawsuit filed in Wells Circuit Court by Yergy’s alleges it was “aggrieved and adversely affected” when the Wells County Health Department shut down its South Main Street eatery on Aug. 28 for violating the governor’s mask mandate and capacity limits. The department of health, the State of Indiana, and Governor Eric Holcomb were all named in the lawsuit.

Shortly after the lawsuit was filed, Yergy’s owner spoke with WANE 15.

“What we are seeing right now is corruption on the highest level in the state and that’s the governor,” said Matt Yergler. “Our response back to him is that as much research as you do to save people’s lives you are not doing the research to save people’s livelihoods.”

The state’s counsel argued General Assembly “intended to grant the executive branch the authority to protect Hoosiers through an emergency declaration.”