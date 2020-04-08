AskRose offers tutoring help for homebound high school and middle school students

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — Rose-Hulman’s AskRose math and science tutoring helpline is available during daytime and nighttime hours to help homebound middle and high school students better understand math and science homework problems from their virtual or online classes during the current coronavirus public health crisis that has led to many schools moving to an e-learning environment.

Free homework help is available Monday through Friday from noon to 3 p.m. (Eastern Standard Time) by a phone call, email or chat session. Services also are available during normal service times: Sunday through Thursday from 7-10 p.m.

Connections can be made at 877-ASK-ROSE (877-275-7673) or the AskRose website,AskRose.org. The site also offers more than 500 resources available through videos and downloadable reference materials.

Rose-Hulman students also are doing remote learning but are able to continue offering this service from locations throughout the country.

“We want to help students affected by these challenging times continue learning essential math and science skills,” says AskRose Director Susan Smith Roads.

Rather than give students answers, AskRose tutors guide students through their homework problems to help them better understand math and science concepts. Student privacy is always protected, and students are never asked for their last name or telephone number.

The service, certified by the National Tutoring Association, has conducted approximately 700,000 tutoring sessions since starting in 1991.

All AskRose services are available at no cost to students or parents through a Lilly Endowment Inc. grant and financial assistance from Rose-Hulman.

See how the service works at https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=6&v=veAbU-pGr8o

AskRose Basics:

– Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology offers free math and science tutoring for students in grades 6-12. Students may call 877-ASK-ROSE (877-275-7673) to speak with a tutor, or go to the AskRose website, AskRose.org, to interact with a tutor online or through email. Questions filed by email and other means are answered during AskRose’s hours of operation.

– Daytime Hours of Operation: Noon to 3 p.m. (EST), Monday through Friday through May

– Nighttime Hours of Operation: 7-10 p.m. (EST), Sunday through Thursday, through May

– Online resources: Students and educators may access resources and educational materials atAskRose.org.

– Sponsors: The service is supported by Lilly Endowment Inc. and Rose-Hulman.