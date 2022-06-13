INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Revenue from Indiana’s casinos fell for a second consecutive month in May as inflation reached a new four-decade high and Hoosiers faced ever-higher prices for gas, food and most other goods.

Data released Friday by the Indiana Gaming Commission shows that statewide casino revenue after successful bettors were paid totaled $211.9 million for May, an 8% decrease compared with April’s figure.

The Times of Northwest Indiana reports May’s decline came after April’s win revenue fell 11% from March’s $235.2 million in statewide casino revenue. The decline in casino earnings largely tracks with the nation’s soaring inflation rate and the end of various federal COVID-19 relief and economic stimulus programs.