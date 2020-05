Arts Commission announces Indiana Arts Emergency Relief Fund

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Arts Commission says the Indiana Arts Emergency Relief Fund will support arts organizations during the caronavirus pandemic.

Money for the fund is coming from the National Endowment for the Arts, the Indiana Arts Commission, and Arts Midwest with funding provided by the recent federal relief bill.

Fiscal year 2020 arts grant recipients of the arts commission are eligible for funding and will be awarded fixed amounts of approximately $2,500 to $3,000.

All eligible organizations will be awarded funds upon the successful completion of a required form. The deadline for eligible organizations to request funding is May 15.

