Artists paint ‘Black Lives Matter’ Indianapolis street mural

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A group of artists are painting a mural reading “Black Lives Matter” on a portion of a downtown Indianapolis street.

City officials have said the portion of Indiana Avenue will remain closed until Monday.

Similar murals have been painted in other parts of the country including Ohio and Florida.

Organizers say the project has been the works for several months and local artists are helping.

Artists say the goal is to continue conversations about ending systemic racism globally.

WTHR-TV reports that security staff was stationed near the mural as artists worked.

The space has drawn protesters.