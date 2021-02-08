Arson investigation underway after Green County covered bridge catches fire

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) A historic covered bridge in Greene County, Indiana has been closed to traffic after it caught fire on Sunday.

The fire at the A.M. Kenndy & Sons covered bridge was determined by investigators to have been deliberately set according to Indiana State Police. The bridge will remain closed to traffic while engineers determine if it’s structurally sound.

Indiana State Police are being assisted by the Indiana State Fire Marshals Office and anyone with information is asked to call the Indiana Arson Hot Line at 1-800-382-4628 or the Bloomington State Police Post at 1-800-423-1286.