A police car is shown in the foreground of the crime scene at an apartment complex in Jeffersonville, Indiana after police shot a man wielding a gun.

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WANE) An Indiana State Police investigation is underway after police shot a man Thursday evening.

The shooting took place just after 7 pm when officers with the Jeffersonville Police Department responded to a call about a man who appeared to be mentally disturbed walking around in an apartment complex parking lot with a handgun. After officers arrived and spoke to the man, he fired a pistol into the air and then pointed a gun at officers according to Indiana State Police Investigators.

One or more of the officers then fired at the man. They performed life-saving measures and he was taken to a hospital in Louisville in critical condition.

No officers were injured, nor was anyone at the apartment complex.