INDIANAPOLIS – An Arizona couple was sentenced to three years in federal prison after pleading guilty to selling opium poppy and morphine to Indianapolis residents.

Court documents detail from June 2019 to August 2020 when 60-year-old Todd Anderson and his wife 58-year-old Carolyn Anderson packaged and shipped hundreds of pounds of poppy straw (dried opium poppy) to Indiana and California for re-distribution by others.

The pair used their four businesses registered in Arizona to illegally import the poppy from the United Kingdom. Poppy Straw is a Schedule II controlled substance that can result in death if improperly ingested. It’s highly addictive and can be abused for its opioid effect. An active ingredient in poppy is the powerful opioid, morphine which is also a Schedule II controlled substance.

Investigators say the Andersons operated a website that offered “dried poppy pods” for sale in various quantities. They weren’t registered importers with the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) to sell any required substances which is required by law.

There are over a hundred types of poppy plants but the variety sold by the Andersons is the only one designated as a controlled substance. Poppy pods are often ground up and steeped in hot water to make “poppy tea” containing high amounts of morphine.

Court documents detail Carolyn arranged purchases over text message to people in Indianapolis and Noblesville, selling anywhere from 10 to 50 pounds of poppy for $125 a pound. The pair instructed buyers to describe their business as “an online dried floral business” and labeled packages as containing “dried decorations.”

The Andersons were arrested on August 13, 2020 at their Arizona property. Officers recovered 499 kilograms of poppy which is approximately one-half a metric ton. Agents also seized over 40 additional kilos of poppy shipped to customers across the country including Indiana.

“Illegal opioid abuse and substance use disorders have driven epidemic levels of overdoses and other traumas suffered by our families, friends, and neighbors,” said U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana, Zachary A. Myers. “The federal prison sentences imposed against these defendants demonstrate that interstate and international drug trafficking schemes carry serious criminal consequences. Our federal prosecutors, along with our outstanding partners in the DEA and USPIS, are committed to making the public safer through investigation and prosecution of those who push dangerous drugs into our communities in search of illicit profits.”

The DEA and U.S. Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) investigated this case. The judge also ordered the couple to be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office for three years following their release from federal prison and ordered a $15,000 fine for both.