Applications open for Next Generation Hoosier Educators Scholarship

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – High school and college students who plan to teach in Indiana for at least five years are eligible to apply for a $7,500 scholarship per year of college through the the Next Generation Hoosier Educators Scholarship program.

“Everyone has a story about a great teacher who changed their lives for the better. We need more of these change agents in Indiana’s classrooms,” said Dr. Katie Jenner, Indiana Secretary of Education. “The Next Generation Hoosier Educators Scholarship is elevating the importance of this lifelong impact with a meaningful scholarship to help support Indiana’s best and brightest as they pursue a career in education.”

To qualify for the scholarship, students must have either:

Graduated in the top 20% of their high school class

Earned a score in the top 20th percentile on the SAT (1190) or ACT (26)

To continue earning the scholarship in college, students must:

File a Free Application for Federal Student Aid each year

Earn a 3.0 cumulative GPA and complete at least 30 credit hours per year

Current college students who apply must be able to use the scholarship for at least two full academic years

The Indiana Commission for Higher Education said there are only 200 scholarships available and the deadline to apply is Jan. 31, 2022. Interested students can submit an application at ScholarTrack.IN.gov.

The Commission said it will review all applications and notify applicants of their scholarship status via email by March 18, 2022.

Visit www.LearnMoreIndiana.org/NextTeacher for more information on how to apply and follow #NextTeacher on social media. Anyone with questions can contact NextTeacher@che.in.gov.