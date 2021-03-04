Applications open for INDOT archaeology internship

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Indiana Department of Transportation is offering an internship to assist the archaeology unit this summer and applications are now open.

“This is an unpaid internship and the selected candidate will be involved in all aspects of transportation archaeology,” the press release said.

Applicants must be working towards a Bachelor’s or Graduate Degree in Archaeology, Anthropology or a closely related field. The position is posted on the Indiana State Job Bank and closes March 18.

Interested candidates must apply for the internship through the Indiana State Careers website.

Applicants can search for the internship application by entering “archaeology” or the job ID (172364) in the Keyword search. The position is based in Indianapolis, though some telework is very likely.