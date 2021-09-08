Applications open for community recycling grant funding; $500K available

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – The Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) has announced that there is grant funding available for recycling and household hazardous waste (HHW) collection and disposal from the agency’s Community Recycling Grant Program.

“IDEM is always looking to increase recycling in Indiana and these community recycling grants will fund projects that improve recycling efforts in communities throughout the state,” said IDEM Commissioner Bruno Pigott. “Local governments, schools and nonprofits are all encouraged to apply.”

Counties, municipalities, solid waste management districts, schools and nonprofit organizations in Indiana are eligible to submit a Community Recycling Grant application to request $1,000 to $100,000 in funding. There is a total of $500,000 available.

Applications will be accepted through Oct. 15.

IDEM said eligible projects should focus on education and promoting recycling, processing of recyclable materials, waste reduction or HHW and organics management (including yard waste management and composting). The funding is intended to create successful, cost-effective and sustainable programs. Applicants must demonstrate a direct or indirect increase in waste diversion because of the project.



To apply, visit IDEM’s website. For additional information, contact 800-988-7901 or crgp@idem.IN.gov. Final funding determinations will be made in December 2021.