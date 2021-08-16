Applications open for additional reserved hunt opportunities

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – Hunters can now apply for additional reserved hunt opportunities, the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced.

Hunters will be selected through a random computerized drawing. The DNR said applicants can view draw results online within two weeks after the application period has closed. An email will be sent to all applicants when draws have been completed.

Interested hunters can apply here. The online method is the only way to apply for the hunts, the DNR said. No late entries will be accepted. Applicants must possess a hunting license that is valid for the hunt for which they apply.

Only one application per hunt is allowed. No changes can be made once an application is submitted. The DNR said all applications must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. on the listed closing date:

IPLA Deer Hunts, Scott County, open Aug. 16 – Aug. 30

November GBA Pheasant, open Aug. 16 – Sept. 30

IPLA Game Bird, open Aug. 16 – Sept. 30

December GBA Pheasant, open Sept. 27 – Oct. 31

The DNR said GBA pheasant hunts have been broken into two separate online draws. The DNR Division of Fish & Wildlife did this to allow people to apply closer to the actual hunt dates. The DNR said it hopes this will reduce the number of people who apply for a hunt and get drawn but do not show up for their GBA pheasant hunt.

Put-and-take pheasant hunt spots will also be available for purchase starting Sept. 3 at 7 a.m. and remain open until filled, the DNR said. Participating Fish & Wildlife areas include: Atterbury, Glendale, J.E. Roush Lake, Pigeon River, Tri-County, Willow Slough, and Winamac. A per-person fee of $30 for each slot is required.

The DNR said the application process is consolidated into the license system website along with CheckIN Game and HIP registration. An online account is not required to apply, but a Customer ID number is needed.

In this system, hunts without a registration fee follow the same process as those with a fee. To register for hunts with no fee required, applicants will still be asked to “Add to Cart,” “Proceed to Checkout,” and “Place Order.” If the transaction total is $0, the applicant will not be asked to enter credit card information. Applicants must place an order to submit their application.

For more information on the hunts, including how many partners you can bring per hunt as well as hunt dates, see on.IN.gov/reservedhunt.

