Applications open for 2022 ‘Best Places to Work in Indiana’ program

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – Hoosier companies can now apply for the Indiana Chamber of Commerce’s annual Best Places to Work in Indiana program, the Indiana Chamber announced.

The Indiana Chamber said it has a new partner performing the company evaluations and administering the selection process: Workforce Research Group. The awards will continue to honor top organizations in the state as determined through employer reports and comprehensive employee surveys.

To apply, companies must have at least 15 employees in Indiana to be eligible. Out-of-state parent companies are also eligible to participate if there are at least 15 full-time employees in Indiana.

“The Best Places event and evaluation process are built to identify Indiana employers who are doing things right and creating cultures that make employees proud to be a part of them,” says Indiana Chamber President and CEO Kevin Brinegar. “We are urging these companies to participate so they can be recognized for their accomplishments, as well as learn valuable confidential information from their team to further strengthen their culture.”

To apply, employers need to complete a questionnaire and employees need to fill out an anonymous engagement and satisfaction survey. All companies that apply will receive a thorough report analyzing strengths and opportunities for improvement in their workplace culture.

Winners are chosen in four groups:

Small companies of between 15 and 74 U.S. employees

Medium companies of between 75 and 249 U.S. employees

Large companies of between 250 and 999 U.S. employees

Major companies with 1,000 or more U.S. employees

The application deadline is Dec. 3. To apply, visit www.bestplacestoworkindiana.com.

The selected companies will be honored on May 12, 2022, at the Best Places to Work awards dinner at the Indiana Convention Center in downtown Indianapolis. The Indiana Chamber said the winners will also be recognized via a special supplement to the Indiana Chamber’s bimonthly BizVoice® magazine and through Inside INdiana Business with Gerry Dick – both of which reach statewide audiences.

Program partners with the Indiana Chamber and BizVoice® are Inside INdiana Business with Gerry Dick, Workforce Research Group, HR Indiana SHRM and Wellness Council of Indiana.

The Best Places to Work in Indiana dinner is sponsored by Ivy Tech Community College; platinum sponsor is Moser Consulting; silver sponsor is CLA; and visibility sponsors are Banning Engineering, Busey, Formstack, LHD Benefit Advisors and Performance Services. Additional sponsorships are available by contacting Tim Brewer at tbrewer@indianachamber.com or call (317) 496-0704.