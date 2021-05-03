Applications for On My Way Pre-K program open for 2021-22 school year

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – Indiana’s Office of Early Childhood and Out-of-School Learning is now accepting applications from families statewide who may be eligible for grants for their children to receive free, high-quality, pre-kindergarten education through the On My Way Pre-K program for the 2021-2022 school year.

“On My Way Pre-K awards grants to 4-year-old children from low-income families so that they may have access to a high-quality pre-K program the year before they begin kindergarten. Families who receive a grant may use the grant at any approved On My Way Pre-K program throughout the state,” the office said.

For the 2021-2022 school year, a child is eligible for an On My Way Pre-K voucher if they will be 4-years-old by Aug. 1, 2021 and plan to start kindergarten in the 2022-2023 school year. An eligible child must live in a household with income below 127% of the federal poverty level and have parents or guardians who are working, going to school, attending job training or searching for employment.

The office said a limited number of vouchers will be available for children who will be 4-years-old by Aug. 1, 2021, live in a household with income up to 185% of the federal poverty level, and have either:

A parent/guardian who is working, attending job training or an educational program, looking for employment

A parent/guardian who receives Social Security Disability Insurance or Supplemental Security Income benefits

For the second year, an easy-to-use, online application called “Early Ed Connect” will serve as the application for both On My Way Pre-K and child care assistance provided in Indiana via the federal Child Care Development Fund (CCDF). The office said Early Ed Connect offers easier attachment of documents and notification of successful submission. A Spanish version is also available as well as support for any technical issues.

Once the family has met eligibility requirements and has been awarded a grant for their child, they may choose from any of the approved On My Way Pre-K programs. Families can search approved providers at www.ChildCareFinder.IN.gov.

Approved pre-K programs may be located in a public or private school, licensed child care center, licensed home or registered ministry as long as that program meets the quality requirements and is registered as an On My Way Pre-K Provider. Families can choose from a program that is full-day or part-day, as well as from programs that end with the school year or continue through the summer.

The Office of Early Childhood and Out-of-School Learning is a division of the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration.

Families interested in apply can do so at OnMyWayPreK.org.

Families may call 800-299-1627 for assistance from an early learning referral specialist or for other questions about On My Way Pre-K.