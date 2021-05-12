Applications for grant funding for recycling projects due June 23

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – On Wednesday, the Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) announced that there is grant funding available for recycling projects from the Recycling Market Development Program.

Eligible candidates may seek a grant ranging from $50,000 to $500,000, IDEM said. Proposals are being accepted through June 23.



“These grants from the Recycling Market Development Program are a great way to increase recycling capacity in the state,” said IDEM Commissioner Bruno Pigott. “Projects that boost recycling markets, collection efforts and economic development will be considered.”



Public and private businesses, local government, schools, solid waste management districts as well as nonprofit organizations located and doing business in Indiana are eligible to submit proposals for funding. IDEM said proposals must show a need, an increase in recyclable material collection or consumption, a reduction in municipal solid waste shipped for final disposal, or improved partnerships with communities, including economic impacts and increased public awareness of recycling opportunities through tangible outreach and education efforts.



Projects should demonstrate sustainability and an understanding of the changing economy for recyclers and look at where the money can be used most effectively to increase statewide recycling, IDEM said.



Final funding determinations will be made by October 2021.

To apply, visit idem.IN.gov/recycle/2358.htm.

For additional information, please contact 800-988-7901 or RMDPGrants@idem.IN.gov.

