Apple announces plans for central Indiana center, 500 jobs

CLAYTON, Ind. (AP) — Apple is planning a $100 million distribution center near Indianapolis that could employ nearly 500 workers by the end of 2024.

Company and state officials announced Monday that the distribution hub will be located in the Hendricks County town of Clayton, about 10 miles west of Indianapolis, and will be operated by XPO Logistics Supply Chain.

It’s expected to accelerate delivery times for Apple customers in Indiana and the rest of the country.

Cupertino, California-based Apple says the Indiana project is part of the company’s plan to invest $430 billion and add 20,000 new jobs across the country over the next five years.