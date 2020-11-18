Apple agrees to pay states $113 million for slowing down iPhones

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — Apple has settled a lawsuit filed by 34 states including Indiana that alleged it dialed back speeds in its flagship iPhones so customers would buy newer phones.

The $113 million settlement between Apple and 34 state attorneys general was announced by the Indiana Attorney General’s Office on Wednesday. As part of the settlement, Apple will pay the state of Indiana more than $4.89 million, which will go to the Agency Settlement Fund.

The lawsuit alleged that Apple discovered battery issues were leading to unexpected shutdowns in iPhones. Rather than replacing the batteries or disclosing the issues, however, Apple concealed the issues from consumers, according to the lawsuit.

That ultimately led Apple to roll out a software update in December 2016 that reduced the performance of iPhones to keep them from shutting down, the lawsuit said.

The attorneys general alleged that Apple profited off its concealment of the battery issues because the company then sold additional iPhones to consumers who had their previous phones’ performance reduced.

“Apple likely believed it found a clever way to not only get around its iPhones’ battery issues, but also profit by manufacturing additional issues into those faulty phones,” Attorney General Hill said. “Unfortunately, those deceptive business decisions will now cost the company millions of dollars. It is our hope that from now on, Apple is transparent about problems with its devices.”

As part of its settlement, Apple must provide truthful information to consumers about iPhone battery health, performance, and power management. That information must be made available in various forms, including on its website, in update installation notes and in the iPhone user interface itself.

Apple had already settled separate, class-action litigation related to the same conduct. Under that separate settlement, Apple will pay up to $500 million in consumer restitution.