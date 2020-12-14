Appeals court upholds $112 million verdict to Indiana doctor

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana appeals court has upheld a $112 million jury verdict in favor of a Carmel spine surgeon who sued medical device maker Medtronic over devices he invented and sold to the company.

Dr. Rick Sasso sued Medtronic, alleging that it violated a contract by not paying royalties he was due for spinal implants and screw-implant systems he invented.

Medtronic had appealed the verdict reached in 2018 by a jury in northern Indiana’s Marshall County.

The appeals court ruled there was sufficient evidence that Medtronic shortchanged Sasso on royalties from the implant systems that generated sales of more than $200 million a year.

