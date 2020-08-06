Appeals court reverses ruling in IU student’s 2000 killing

In this Oct. 30, 2006, file photo, John Myers II walks into the Morgan County Indiana courthouse escorted by police in Martinsville, Ind. U.S. District Court Judge James Sweeney in Indianapolis ruled Monday, Sept. 30, 2019 that John Myers II’s legal representation during trial was so ineffective his Sixth Amendment rights were violated. He ordered Myers’ release within 120 days, unless prosecutors opt to retry him. (Monty Howell/The Herald-Times via AP)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — A man convicted of killing an Indiana University student in 2000 will likely stay in prison until the end of his sentence under a federal court’s ruling in the long-running case.

A three-judge panel of the Chicago-based U.S. Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday reversed a federal judge’s 2019 order that John Myers II be released from prison. The Herald-Times reports that the judge vacated Myers’ conviction after finding that his legal representation during his murder trial in the killing of 19-year-old Jill Behrman was so ineffective that his Sixth Amendment rights were violated. The appeals court’s ruling reversed that order.

