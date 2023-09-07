HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A federal judge has denied the appeal of a man sentenced to death for the murder of two children in Vanderburgh County.

Jeffrey Weisheit was convicted of murdering five-year-old Caleb Lynch and eight-year-old Alyssa Lynch in 2010. Authorities say Weisheit bound and gagged the two children before intentionally setting fire to his home by using a railroad flare.

Weisheit has previously entered appeals to the Indiana Supreme Court and the United States Supreme Court, but his death sentence has been upheld. His latest appeal to the United States District Court Southern District of Indiana was denied on Tuesday according to court documents.

Judge Sarah Evans Baker said Weisheit did not show ineffective assistance by lawyers in his appeal and he also engaged in intentional delay in court filings. Weisheit will still be allowed to appeal to a federal appeals court.

You can read the full court order denying Weisheit’s motion in the window below:

Eyewitness News. Everywhere you are.