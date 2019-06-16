Anti-abortion Rally at site of women’s clinic in South Bend

(SOUTH BEND) — The debate around abortion was front and center Saturday, June 15th, at the Whole Woman’s Health Clinic.

New developments on Saturday, as dozens of protesters gathered on the west side of South Bend to protest the soon to be opened abortion provider. The clinic sued the state after it refused to grant them a license to operate. A federal judge ruled the clinic could open while the legal battle plays out.

Now, pro-life groups are protesting the ruling and they have the state’s top law enforcement official on their side.

More than 100 anti-abortion activists came out to protest the opening of Whole Woman’s Health abortion clinic. The Texas-based clinic is set to open in the coming weeks after a federal judge ruled they could temporarily operate without a license.

Several people spoke at the protest, most notably Indiana’s Attorney General Curtis Hill who is leading the legal battle against the abortion clinic.

“How anyone can determine that having a clinic of this nature where you use chemicals to abort a child could not impose some type of dangerous concern for a woman’s health is beyond me,” republican Attorney General Curtis Hill said.

Hill criticized the federal judge’s decision, saying it circumvents Indiana’s law. He acknowledges that abortion is legal, but says he will fight for life.

“While I’m defending this law, I am pro-life, I believe in life,” Hill said.

Criticism was also lobbed at Mayor Pete Buttigieg who has supported the clinic opening.

“Mayor Pete, you know LGBT, always decrying discrimination, right? So how do you decry discrimination on one hand but then support the most violent form of it on the other hand,” Ryan Bomberger from the Radiance Foundation, an anti-abortion group, said.

The crowd then moved outside, standing along the road in front of the clinic, holding up their signs denouncing abortion as murder.

“When there are protesters out in front of the clinic that are shouting, holding graphic signs, they claim to care about women’s health,” Sharon Lau, the Midwest Advocacy Director for Whole Woman’s Health said. “We see patients walking into the clinic when they have to walk through a gauntlet of protesters they can have an elevated pulse, blood pressure.”

A district court recently denied Attorney General Hill’s appeal of the original decision that allowed the clinic to open. He has since filed an appeal in the US Court of Appeals 7th district.

The next hearing in the lawsuit filed by the clinic is set for August 2020.