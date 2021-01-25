Another Indiana school embraces solar power for energy

WALKERTON, Ind. (AP) — A school in northern Indiana expects to be powered by sun by March.

The project at North Liberty Elementary in St. Joseph County is part of a broader effort to improve energy efficiency in the John Glenn district.

Principal Randy Romer says the 846 solar panels can be used as an education tool as students learn how output varies depending on the weather.

A monitor will be placed in a common area so students can see how much power is being produced.

Superintendent Chris Winchell says money was a key factor in embracing solar, LED lighting and other energy saving steps.