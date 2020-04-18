Anonymous donors pay water and sewer bills for Indiana town

FORTVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Residents in a small Indianapolis suburb have one less thing to worry about during the coronavirus pandemic.

Anonymous businesses have paid off everyone’s water and sewer bill for April in Fortville, just northeast of Indianapolis.

The Indianapolis Star reports that the businesses paid water and sewer bills for all of the roughly 4,000 residents in the Hancock County town.

Fortville town manager Joe Renner says residents said the donation totaled more than $210,000. Renner called the gesture “pretty great.”

