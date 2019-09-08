Angola hunter falls 20 feet while preparing tree stands for deer season

ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) — A Fremont man is being treated for his injuries after taking a nearly 2-story fall while preparing tree stands for the upcoming deer season.

Indiana Conversation Officers say Todd Austin, 58, attempted to climb into a tree stand when a strap on the climbing sticks attached to the tree broke, causing him to fall approximately 20 feet to the ground.

The fall occurred at around 7:30 a.m. Saturday on a property in the 3300 block of County Road 40 North in Angola.

A friend who was helping Austin called 911. Austin was then transported to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne via Steuben County EMS for treatment of his injuries.

With Indiana’s deer season approaching, Indiana Conservation Officers are reminding everyone to always wear a full body safety harness and life line system to prevent falls.

Archery season for deer in Indiana begins Oct. 1.