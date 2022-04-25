INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) With inland stream trout season opening Saturday, April 30, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources has stocked nearly 22,000 of the fishes in 16 different streams throughout the state.

In northeast Indiana, rainbow trout have been stocked in these streams:

Allen County – Spy Run, Franke Park – 400

LaGrange County – Little Elkhart River – 1,000

LaGrange County – Pigeon River – 6,000

LaGrange County – Rowe-Eden Ditch – 650

LaGrange County – Turkey Creek – 600

Steuben County – Pigeon River – 3,000

Steuben County – Fawn River – 600

The bag limit for trout in inland waters, other than Lake Michigan and its tributaries, is five per day with a minimum size of 7 inches. No more than one of these can be a brown trout. Additionally, any harvested brown trout caught below the Brookville tailwater must be 18 inches or larger. There is no closed season for taking trout from inland lakes.



To fish for trout, anglers 18 and older need an Indiana fishing license and a trout/salmon stamp. Both can be bought at on.IN.gov/INhuntfish.



Trout will bite on a variety of artificial baits such as spinners and flies, but natural baits such as worms and bee moths tend to be the most popular.