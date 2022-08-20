ANDERSON, Ind. (WANE) – A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a 17-year-old girl, who is believed to be missing along with her newborn son.

The Anderson Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Priceless Velez, described as a 17-year-old Black female, 5 feet 4 inches tall, 190 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Priceless was last seen Friday at 3 p.m. wearing a shirt and gray pants and carrying a gray backpack and orange bag.

Police said Priceless is accompanied by her 18-day-old son, Sincere Velez, who weighs 5 pounds.

Priceless is missing from Anderson, which is 40 miles northeast of Indianapolis. Police said she is believed to be in extreme danger.

If you have any information, contact the Anderson Police Department at 765-648-6775 or 911.