Anderson officer shoots, kills man firing gun on busy street

ANDERSON, Ind. (AP) — Police say a central Indiana police officer exchanged gunfire with a man, fatally shooting him, as the officer responded to reports of a man firing a weapon along a busy street.

The Anderson Police Department says one of its officers shot the man about 5:50 p.m. Tuesday and he was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

The Madison County coroner identified the deceased man as 60-year-old Silas Myers of Anderson.

The Herald Bulletin reports that the officer, who was not injured, has been placed on administrative leave in accordance with department policy following police-involved shootings.

Prosecutors were expected to ask Indiana State Police to investigate the shooting.