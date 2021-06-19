Amid pandemic, historic Indiana grain mill saw record year

BRISTOL, Ind. (AP) — A grain mill that opened more than 180 years ago in northern Indiana saw a sales boom during the pandemic after it opened a drive-through for customers eager to buy freshly milled grains.

The historic Bonneyville Mill was closed to visitors during the COVID-19 pandemic, like many Indiana businesses.

But staff at the 1830s mill just south of the Michigan border converted its original horse and wagon bay that farmers once used to deliver freshly harvested grain into a drive-through for automobiles.

The Elkhart Truth reports that allowed the mill to rack up its most profitable year on record for sales of freshly milled flour and other grains.