Missing Ohio child thought to be in Indiana found safe in Illinois

Ana Grace Burke

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — An AMBER Alert has been canceled for a missing Ohio child thought to be in Indiana after she was found safe in Illinois.

According to the Ohio Amber Plan website, Ana Grace Burke was found safe in Bloomington, Illinois.

An Amber Alert was issued for 5-year-old Ana Grace Burke of Jackson Township, outside of Canton, Ohio after she was last seen Thursday evening at a Goodwill in Stark County, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

Jonathan Lee Stinnett

Burke went missing after a neighbor, who was watching her according to a 911 call made my her family, took her to a bathroom across the street and never returned.

The neighbor, Jonathan Lee Stinnett of Jackson Township, has been taken into custody, according to the Jackson Township Police Department’s Facebook page.