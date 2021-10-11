AMBER Alert issued for missing Merrillville infant

A Statewide AMBER Alert has been declared.

The Merrillville Police Department has requested the activation of an AMBER Alert from Merrillville, Indiana which is 142 miles northwest of Indianapolis.

The victim, Xeniyah Sanders, is a 7 month old black female, 2 feet tall, 25 pounds, black hair with brown eyes, and last seen wearing white shirt with a watermelon on the front and the words “Grandpa is one in a melon”, diaper, and no shoes. Xeniyah was last seen on Monday, October 11, 2021, at 5:35 am in Merrillville, Indiana and is believed to be in extreme danger.

The suspect, Leandre Nutull, is a 35 year old black male, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 150 pounds, black hair with brown eyes, last seen wearing a black coat and black jeans, and driving a silver 2006 Acura TL with Illinois license plates of CU62616.

If you have any information on this incident, contact the Merrillville Police Department at 219-660-0028 or 911.

This concludes this AMBER Alert.