AMBER Alert issued for missing 10-year-old Indianapolis-area boy canceled

A statewide AMBER Alert issued for a missing Lawrence boy has been canceled.

The victim – 10-year-old Jeremiah Jordan – was last seen around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday in Lawrence, 17 miles northeast of Indianapolis.. He was believed to be in extreme danger.

The suspect was a white female, 5 feet 5 inches tall, 110 pounds, last seen wearing black coat, light colored hoodie, and black pants and driving a dark green 2005 Honda Pilot with tinted back windows and missing passenger side rear hubcap, with an Indiana paper plate of L803234.

Police asked anyone with information to contact the Lawrence Police Department.

In less than 30 minutes, state police canceled the AMBER Alert. No additional information was available.