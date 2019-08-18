Teen at center of AMBER Alert found safe in Arkansas

UPDATE: The AMBER Alert has been canceled as of Sunday, August 18, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. at the request of the investigating agency.

CROWN POINT, Ind. (WANE) — A 16 year old girl from Crown Point, Indiana who was the subject of a statewide AMBER Alert has been found safe in Arkansas, officials said Sunday afternoon.

The teen was considered to be in extreme danger.

Police said they believed she was with 22-year-old Alexander Martin Curry-Fishtorn, who the teen’s family has a protective order against for stalking.

He was named a suspect in the case.

Authorities said they have a person in custody in connection with her disappearance but have not released that subject’s identity.