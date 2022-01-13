Amazon plans to open new central Indiana warehouse this year

FRANKLIN, Ind. (AP) — Amazon plans to open a new warehouse in central Indiana this year that the online retail giant says will bring hundreds of new jobs to the area.

Amazon is leasing the 510,000-square-foot warehouse along Interstate 65 in Franklin, about 20 miles south of Indianapolis.

The Seattle-based company said Wednesday in a news release that the new sorting and shipping warehouse will bring operations close to area customers and create “hundreds” of jobs in Franklin.

Mayor Steve Barnett tells the Daily Journal that the exact number of expected jobs has not yet been shared with the city.