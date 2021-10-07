Amazon plans Indiana warehouse, center employing 1,000

ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — Amazon is preparing to build two new facilities in northern Indiana that the company says will employ more than 1,000 people.

The online retail giant announced Thursday its plans to build an 800,000 square-foot warehouse near the Indiana Toll Road just outside Elkhart along with a smaller order processing center.

Amazon’s announcement follows a secretive process in which Elkhart County officials approved an estimated $10 million tax break package for the project without revealing the company involved.

Some opposed the tax incentives because the large warehouse would compete with existing businesses for workers.

Officials expect construction to begin soon, with the distribution center starting operations in 2023.