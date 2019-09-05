Amazon opens new facility in suburban Indianapolis

FILE – In this June 30, 2011, file photo, a United Parcel Service driver delivers packages from Amazon.com in Palo Alto, Calif. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)

GREENWOOD, Ind. (AP) — Online retail giant Amazon has opened a new packaging center in suburban Indianapolis.

Seattle-based Amazon this week officially opened the so-called fulfilment center after last year signing a lease in Greenwood, where a FedEx distribution center was planned before that company backed out. Amazon earlier said it was hiring more than 1,000 full-time workers for the facility.

Greenwood’s council approved tax breaks on property taxes for the building and equipment.

The company has said it planned to invest $45 million in property improvements and $35 million in equipment, and could bring about 1,250 jobs to the area in the coming years.

