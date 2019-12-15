Altered handgun, drugs found during Vigo County traffic stop

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A traffic stop led to the arrest of two men and the discovery of an altered handgun and drugs on Friday.

At around 10:40 p.m., troopers with Indiana State Police arrested Neil A. Kraemer, 38, and Travis J. Fagg, 34, in Vigo County.

According to ISP, a trooper pulled them over for an expired plate and his K-9 performed a free air sniff on the vehicle they were riding in.

The K-9 gave positive indication of illegal contraband, police said.

A search was then performed on Fagg’s vehicle, where a loaded handgun with the serial number filed off was found.

During the course of the investigation, the handgun was found to belong to Kraemer, who did not have a valid gun permit. He also attempted to destroy contraband located in his underwear by urinating in his pants, police said.

Kraemer was taken into custody and was transported to the Vigo County Jail.

Police said the investigation also revealed Fagg was driving under the influence and refused to submit to a certified chemical test. He was also transported to the Vigo County Jail.

Charges for Neil. A. Kraemer:

Altered Handgun, Class 5 Felony

Possession of Handgun Without Permit, Class A Misdemeanor

Possession of a Schedule V Controlled Substance, Class A Misdemeanor

Charges for Travis J. Fagg: