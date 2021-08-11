Almost 60,000 pounds of frozen breaded, stuffed chicken recalled due to salmonella outbreak

USDA Chicken Recall

INDIANA (WANE) — Indiana is one of eight states where 28 people became ill after eating frozen breaded and stuffed chicken, says the USDA following a Monday recall.

Almost 60,000 pounds of raw, frozen, breaded, stuffed chicken broccoli and cheese or chicken cordon bleu sold under three brands—Dutch Farms, Milford Farms, and Kirkwood— were linked to 28 cases of salmonella.

The Center for Disease Control says the true number of illnesses is probably higher and more states may be involved because people may have recovered without needing medical care or being tested so their illnesses were not reported.

The outbreak was first announced in early June, when the USDA said testing by the Minnesota Department of Agriculture found the outbreak strain of salmonella in two samples of Kirkwood’s Chicken Cordon Bleu from a grocery store where an ill person bought frozen stuffed, breaded chicken. But no brand was definitively linked to the outbreak, and there was no product recall.

Symptoms of salmonella include diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps anywhere from 6 hours to six days after exposure, according to the CDC. The illness usually lasts four to seven days and resolves without treatment.

However, some people may become so ill that they require hospitalization. Call a doctor if you have a fever higher than 102 degrees F, if diarrhea doesn’t improve in three days, or if you have bloody stools.

Dehydration is also possible and should be assessed by a doctor. Signs of dehydration include dry mouth and throat, dizziness when standing, and making very little urine.