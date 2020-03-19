All Indiana schools closed amid virus; Lilly to help testing

Susan Stroud talks with a customer at a Witham Health Services drive-through Community Viral Screening center, Monday, March 16, 2020, in Whitestown, Ind. The screening center for coronavirus will help provide guidance and reduce unnecessary trips to the emergency room. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana officials say all public schools across the state are now closed to students. At least one district has decided not to resume in-person classes this school year in an attempt to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The South Dearborn Community Schools in southeastern Indiana says it decided to conduct all classes online for rest of this school year “in the best interest for the health and safety of our students, staff, and community.”

Health officials are also looking to increase the availability of testing for the virus through a partnership with Indianapolis-based Eli Lilly and Co. announced Wednesday.

