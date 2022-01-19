All Indiana counties ‘red’ for 1st time in latest COVID metrics map

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — Indiana is entirely red in the state Department of Health’s latest county metrics map.

The new map released Wednesday shows all Indiana counties in red, the worst category for community spread of COVID-19. Red metrics signify a 7-day positivity rate of 15 percent or more and 200 or more new weekly cases per 100,000 residents.

It’s the first time the state has been entirely red.

Indiana’s county metrics map is shown as of Jan. 17, 2022. (Indiana Department of Health)

The state’s positivity rate sits at 30 percent, according to the state Department of Health.

Indiana is in its worst surge in COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic, powered heavily by the omicron variant. The state reported more than 16,000 new cases on Tuesday.