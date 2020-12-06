Alcoa selling southwestern Indiana mill in $670 million deal

NEWBURGH, Ind. (AP) — Alcoa Corp. has reached an agreement to sell a large part of its aluminum manufacturing operations along the Ohio River in southwestern Indiana.
The Pittsburgh-based company announced this past week it would sell the Warrick Operations rolling mill to Kaiser Aluminum Corp. in a $670 million deal.
Nearly 1,200 people working at the rolling mill will become Kaiser employees under the deal. Alcoa said the sale was part of a decision to raise money by selling non-core assets.
Alcoa will continue to operate its aluminum smelter and coal-fired power plant at the site, which together have about 650 workers.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.