Aircraft crash near Indianapolis killed Nevada couple

A coroner has identified the Nevada couple killed when their aircraft crashed near Indianapolis.

Hancock County Coroner David Stillinger said Thursday the May 22 crash killed 75-year-old Robert W. Holman Jr. and 61-year-old Robin Lynch Holman of Incline Village, Nevada.

The twin-engine Cessna Citation 550 that Robert Holman was piloting crashed shortly after takeoff from Indianapolis Regional Airport, about 15 miles east of the city.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.