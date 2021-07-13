Airbnb names Bloomington cabin owners the most hospitable hosts in Indiana

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Airbnb has named the most hospitable hosts in each state, and a couple from Bloomington is taking home the honor for the Hoosier state.

The couple, known only as Brian and Barb, host the “Simple Blessings Cabin” in eastern Monroe County, in between Bloomington and Nashville, Indiana.

In order to be named a most hospital host, the rental must have a minimum of 100 reviews and achieved a 100% rate of 5-star reviews in these categories: Cleanliness, Check-in and Communication.

Airbnb says five hosts in Indiana met the criteria to be a hospitable host, but Brian and Barb were picked because their rental has the most reviews. Their cabin has received nearly 300 reviews and has never got less than a 5-star rating.

“When people are spending hard-earned vacation time and money, we want our cabin to be magical and memorable,” said Barb. “We put extra touches like wildflowers, home-baked bread and a personal note for our guests.”

Here’s how the home is described on the listing:

Simple Blessings Cabin is nestled on 16 secluded acres in the rolling hills of eastern Monroe County between the IU campus and Nashville. It is a special place for 2-4 adults who want to relax and unplug in a serene setting.

The cabin usually rents for about $170 a night. You can find the listing here.