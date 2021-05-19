AG Rokita urges Biden administration to reconsider proposals to teach critical race theory

INDIANA (WEHT) – Attorney General Todd Rokita is leading a multistate coalition of 20 attorneys general in urging the Biden administration to reconsider educational proposals aimed at imposing the teaching of critical race theory, the 1619 Project, and other curriculum into America’s classrooms.

The attorney general says that a proposed new rule by the U.S. Department of Education prioritizes teaching critical race theory, although it does not overtly say that it will

“This proposed rule aims to co-opt America’s traditional U.S. history and civics curriculum by imposing the deeply flawed and radical teachings of critical race theory into the classroom,” Attorney General Rokita said. “I’m thankful for the leadership of my colleagues in joining us to call on the Biden administration to reverse course on this reckless federal imposition into our schools.”

In a letter to U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona, Attorney General Rokita urges the Department to review the directives for teaching “traditional American history” as prescribed in the Every Student Succeeds Act of 2015.

“When I co-authored ESSA in Congress, the intent was to get away from Washington-driven one-size-fits-all education policies and teach traditional American history and civics,” Attorney General Rokita said. “We don’t need a new liberal indoctrination project that endorses factually deficient instruction and racial division.”