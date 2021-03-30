AG Rokita: Restitution payments for Hoosiers harmed by Equifax data breach on the way

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – Attorney General Todd Rokita announced Tuesday that his office is preparing to distribute payments to 236,616 current and former Indiana residents who filed eligible claims for restitution following the massive 2017 Equifax data breach.

Each person who filed an eligible claim for restitution at IndianaEquifaxClaims.com will receive approximately $79. Rokita said the office will begin distributing digital and check payments on March 31. Claimants will receive their money in the manner they requested at the time of their claim.

“This Office’s years-long efforts to put money into the pockets of Hoosiers harmed by the Equifax data breach are finally coming to fruition,” Attorney General Rokita said. “I am very proud of the attorneys in my Office who worked tirelessly to achieve a positive outcome in this case. We will always fight tooth and nail for Indiana consumers.”

The Office of the Attorney General sued Equifax – one of the world’s largest credit-reporting bureaus – in May 2019, two years after the company suffered a data breach that impacted approximately 147 million Americans, including roughly 3.9 million Hoosiers.

During the data breach, Social Security numbers, dates of birth, addresses, driver’s license numbers and credit card information were compromised, the press release said. An investigation by the United States House of Representatives Committee on Oversight and Government Reform determined was “entirely preventable.”

Last year, the office announced that Indiana would receive $19.5 million under a settlement with Equifax. Indiana was one of two states that opted not to participate in a multistate settlement in July 2019, choosing instead to file its own lawsuit and ultimately negotiate its own settlement.

Rokita said Indiana’s $19.5 million settlement exceeds the amount received by any of the 48 states that participated in the multistate settlement, which distributed $175 million to participating states.

For more information about Indiana’s settlement with Equifax and answers to frequently asked questions, visit IndianaEquifaxClaims.com.