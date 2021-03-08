AG Rokita joins 12 states, files lawsuit against Biden Administration

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – On Monday, Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita joined a coalition of 12 states and filed a lawsuit against President Joe Biden’s administration over a $9.5 trillion expansion of federal regulations through an executive order which dictates the “social cost” of greenhouse gases.

“Since January, we have witnessed an unprecedented level of federal overreach. And now, we have yet another egregious example as President Biden attempts to regulate virtually every aspect of the American economy,” Attorney General Rokita said.

The executive order, which was signed on Jan. 20, directs all executive departments and agencies to “immediately” review and take action where necessary to address the declaration of Federal regulations and other actions during the last four years that conflict with the “important national objectives, and to immediately commence work to confront the climate crisis.”

The executive order requires all heads of agencies to review all existing regulations, order, guidance documents, policies and any other similar declarations issued or adopted between Jan. 20, 2017 and Jan. 20, 2021. The agencies must:

Reduce methane emission in the oil and gas sector

Establish ambitious, job-creating fuel economy standards

Use job-creating appliance and build-efficiency standards

Protect our air from harmful pollution

In addition, President Biden’s executive order requires federal agencies to increase the regulatory burden to offset new estimates of the “social cost” imposed by carbon dioxide methane and nitrous oxide. “Social cost” refers to the estimated monetized damages associated with incremental increases in greenhouse gas emotions, according to the executive order.

“An accurate social cost is essential for agencies to accurately determine the social benefits of reducing greenhouse gas emission when conducting cost-benefit analyses of regulatory and other actions,” President Biden’s executive order said.

The Biden Administration has now set these “social costs” at $9.5 trillion and has said that all federal agencies “shall use” that figure, the press release said.

“As the suit explains, imposing the current estimated regulatory costs of $9.5 trillion—roughly half America’s annual economic output—would cancel almost half the income of every household in America,” Attorney General Rokita said.

The lawsuit alleges that the Biden Administration lacks the authority to dictate the “social cost” of greenhouse gases that agencies must use for federal regulations, and that the stringency of resulting regulations will stifle manufacturing, harm agriculture and impose serious economic impact across the country.

Two industries that will be significantly impacted by President Biden’s executive order, manufacturing and agriculture, are foundational to Indiana’s economy, the press release said. According to the Indiana Economic Development Corporation, Indiana has the highest concentration of manufacturing jobs in the nation. Agriculture contributes an estimated $31.2 billion to the economy.

The suit states, “In practice, this enormous figure will be used to justify an equally enormous expansion of federal regulatory power that will intrude into every aspect of Americans’ lives—from their cars, to their refrigerators and homes, to their grocery and electric bills. It will be used to inflict untold billions or trillions of dollars of damage to the U.S. economy for decades to come. This regulatory expansion will stifle energy production, strangle America’s energy independence, suppress agriculture, destroy millions of jobs, deter innovation, and impoverish millions.”