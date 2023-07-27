INDIANAPOLIS—Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita is calling for additional tools from the legislature to crack down on landlords across the state who are breaking the law.

“Frankly, we need better tools from the Legislature to combat some of this stuff,” Rokita said. “Some people we’re not able to help because the law simply doesn’t, and the facts of the matter don’t give us the authority.”

This stems in part from a civil suit filed by Rokita against an Indianapolis apartment complex earlier this month.

The complaint alleges the Beztak Management Company, a group that works Willow Brook Gardens, LLC, was operating without a license. It goes on to allege both the owners and the managers of Willow Brook failed to repair major systems, failed to respond meaningfully to issues raised by tenants, and failed to make accommodations for a disabled tenant.

Juanita Newland, the disabled tenant listed in the complaint, said after raising concerns with management, she was later told she’d have to move out once her lease expires.

”They’ve decided not to renew our lease this year,” Newland said.

Newland said she requires the assistance of a ramp to get to and from her front door and requested management install one. However, according to the complaint, Newland was told she’d have to install one herself. She did so with a ramp of a van she had purchased. She said she was later told she’d have to leave the ramp there once she moves out.

“It’s just bad business,” Newland said.

The complaint goes on to detail several other tenants’ issues with major repairs not being made in a timely manner.

“You would think walking into some of these places that it was third world,” Rokita said.

Rokita said Willow Brook is one of three apartments on his radar—the other two are run by non-profits. He said his office is pushing for increased accountability for non-profits regarding the monies they receive from the state and what they do with those funds.

“We came very close last legislation session to getting the changes that we needed, and we’ll keep pressing for ‘em, but special interests are here in the statehouse for sure,” Rokita said.

However, Willow Brook is run by a for-profit company. When asked about changes regarding for-profit companies, Rokita said he would not condone a statewide force that would police all business licenses.

“It’s more of, something happens, and government takes a reaction to it, otherwise the cost of government would be astronomical,” Rokita said.

Newland said although she doesn’t know where she’ll go once her lease ends, she’s hopeful the civil suit will discourage similar behavior from other landlords in the future.

“I think it would give any type of management and ownership the, you know, say hey, we need to make sure that we’re not doing this like they did,” Newland said.

Rokita said if you suspect you have been treated unfairly by apartment management, don’t hesitate to file a complaint with his office even if you feel you are the only person impacted. On the main page of the Indiana Attorney General website, you’ll find a button with a question mark on it that says ‘File a Complaint or Report’. If you click that button, you’ll be redirected to a page with ten links to various complaints or reports. Those include the following:

