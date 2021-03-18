AG Rokita accuses Amazon of ‘censorship crusade’ in response to removal of book on transgender issues

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita has sent a letter to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos questioning the company’s decision to remove a book about transgender individuals.

The book in question, When Harry Became Sally: Responding to the Transgender Moment, was published in 2018 and is still available on other bookseller’s sites including Barnes and Noble.

In his letter, dated March 18, Rokita says the book, “carefully addresses the scientific, medical, philosophical, and legal issues raised by transgender ideology.” Rokita says in the letter his office will be watching how Amazon, “continues its censorship crusade.”

Amazon previously responded to an inquiry from four U.S. senators, including Mike Braun of Indiana regarding the removal of the book. In it, Amazon stated it will not carry books that call LGBTQ+ issues mental disorders. Rokita indicated that the book’s author, Ryan T. Anderson, has refuted that claim.

Rokita also noted in his letter that Hitler’s Mein Kampf, The Communist Manifesto and The Peaceful Pill Handbook about assisted suicide, are all still available on Amazon even though “those books have contributed to more death, pain, suffering, and destruction,” than Anderson’s book.

He indicated his office will not hesitate to take action if Amazon’s practices harm consumers or violate Indiana law and its actions are limiting consumer options.

Amazon has decided to put its thumb on the scale to determine what can and cannot be published and therefore what people can and cannot read. If people disagree with Mr. Anderson, they should be free to rebut his arguments or not purchase his book. Censorship by one of the world’s largest corporations is the stuff of would‐be despots and tyrannical regimes and is wholly inconsistent with the foundation of our Republic. Todd Rokita, Indiana Attorney General

The letter ends with Rokita saying he looks forward to a response from Bezos. You can read the entire text of Rokita’s letter here.